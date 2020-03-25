Kiara Advani's Love For Pants Is Evident In These Instagram Photos

Kiara Advani has a dressing sense which is loved and adored by a wide range of people. Her style sense is mostly casual yet well done. Here are a few pictures from Kiara Advani’s Instagram that showcases her love for pants.

Kiara Advani's love for pants

1. Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a purple coloured pair of pants here. She has paired the casual pair of pants with a black crop top. She can be seen wearing a pair of brown corduroy heels with the look. A portion of her hair has been tied up into a little bun. In accessories, she can be seen wearing silver hoops.

2. Kiara Advani can be seen pulling off a casual yet stylish outfit here. She is wearing a pair of brown pants in the picture posted. The pant also has an attached belt which adds beauty to the look. She can be seen wearing a white top with a red printed jacket. Her hair has been left open with light makeup to suit the look.

3. Kiara Advani can be seen wearing casual attire in this picture. She can be seen wearing a pair of ripped white denim jeans in the picture. She can be seen wearing a casual white T-shirt in this picture. She has added black sneakers to suit the look right. In the picture, she can be seen with wavy hair, which has been left open.

4. Kiara Advani can be seen sporting a retro blazer look here. She is wearing a pair of red bell-bottom pants that have animal print all over. The entire suit look has a monotonous design all over. She can be seen with her hair open with soft curls. Her makeup has been kept light with the bold outfit colour.

