Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh And Kiara Advani Celebrate Christmas

The movie Good Newwz is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The cast of the movie is busy promoting the film, which will hit the theatres this Friday. The cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani dressed up in Christmas colours to wish their fans ahead of the holidays. In the movie, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar are a pair, while Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and a couple. Both the couple shares the same last name- Batra. Check out the Christmas costumes of the Batra’s.

Check out the Christmas look

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account and posted a picture of the cast of Good Newwz. In the picture, Diljit Dosanjh is seen wearing a white coloured faux fur coat over white and red coloured sweats. He is also seen holding a red coloured satchel used by the Santa Clause. Kiara wore a white coloured dress and a Santa Clause hat, while Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a red coloured dress with a Santa Clause Hat. Akshay Kumar wore a red and black coloured Pajamas with the Santa Clause Hat.

In another picture shared by Diljit Dosanjh, the cast of Good Newwz can be seen sporting the same outfit. However, only the ladies, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani are seen wearing a Santa Clause hap. The cast of Good Newwz is seen posing near a small Christmas tree.

About Good Newwz

Good Newwz is a story of two couples whose lives get mixed up after their IVF samples get exchanged. In the comedy movie, the couple is shown sharing the same last name that triggers the goof up. Good Newwz stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. The movie is directed and written by Raj Mehta and is produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

