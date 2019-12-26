Kiara Advani Gives Major Fashion Goals With Her Exquisite Experimental Ensembles

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has recently become the talk of the town. Ever since her performance as Preeti in the film Kabir Singh, the actress has gained quite some attention. She has made her Bollywood debut with the film Fugly in the year 2014. The actress was also seen in the popular biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Kiara Advani also starred in the Netflix series, Lust Stories. The actor is not only known for her performances but also her killer looks and great fashion sense. Listed below are some of Kiara Advani's best experimental looks that levelled up her fashion game.

Lace is the new fashion statement:

Kiara sported a sheer lace co-ord lehenga choli with cape dupatta. The ensemble also had embellishments on it. Kiara opted for a deep-kohled eye makeup look and light pink lips. She completed her look with statement pearl neck choker and pulled back messy ponytail.

Bold and bright colours that levelled up her fashion game:

Kiara always plays safe and goes easy colours. Here Kiara was seen sporting a bright neon yellow coloured jumpsuit. The ensemble had a one-shoulder detail with wrap details on one side. The ensemble had flare pants and structured blazer like one side. Kiara went for cool transparent cat-eye glares with the look.

Feathers and embellishments together:

Kiara went for a pretty golden yellow embellished outfit with feather details. The gown had sheer fabric had self work with golden rhinestones that complimented her whole attire. Kiara went for cascading curls and bold smokey eye look with nude brown lips.

White never goes out of style:

Kiara went a little ahead with her all-white structured gown. The ensemble had a geometric cut-out in the front with structured one shoulder sleeve. The Kabir Singh actor completed off her look with a pulled back top-knot bun and simple dewy makeup. She sported emerald ear studs that completed her attire just perfectly.

