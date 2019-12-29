How Kiara Advani's Movies Fared At The Box Office In The Year 2019

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood movie debut with Kabir Sadanand's film Fugly in 2014 where she essayed the character of Devi. However, she gained more popularity with her role as Sakshi Singh Dhoni in the MS Dhoni biopic starring alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The star also made her debut in the Telugu movie industry with Bharat Ane Nenu opposite Ram Charan in 2018. The star also gained wide popularity with her 2019 release Kabir Singh. Here are the star's films from the year 2019 and how they did at the Box Office.

Kiara Advani and her films' Box Office collections for the year 2019

Kabir Singh

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Arjun Bajwa, the film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This film was the official Bollywood remake of the popular Tollywood film Arjun Reddy. The film revolved around Kabir, who is a genius in-house surgeon and falls in love with Preeti, a first-year student. However, their lives turn upside down when Preeti's father catches them kissing and decides to get her married to someone else. The film gained wide popularity at the Box Office and made about ₹380 crores.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Making about ₹63 crores at the Box Office, the film hit the silver screens on January 11, 2019. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film also starred Ram Charan, Vivek Oberoi, and Prashanth in the lead roles. The film revolved around Ram, a young man, who sets out to destroy his enemy and his evil kingdom when a criminal mastermind poses as a threat to his family's happiness.

Good Newwz

Released on December 27, 2019, the film was directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film's plot revolves around two couples with the same surnames who try IVF. Trouble follows when a mix-up happens at the clinic and the couples end up being surrogates for each other. The film made about ₹17.56 crores on Day 1 at the Box Office.

