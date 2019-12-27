Kiara Advani Walks Out Of Varun Dhawan Starrer Mr Lele; Here's Why

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani's latest movie Good Newwz released on December 27, 2019. It had been reported previously that the actor will be paired up opposite Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan. Kiara and Varun shared the screen space for the very first time for the song First Class in the movie Kalank, and the audience went gaga over their chemistry.

Now Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan fans might have to wait a little longer to see the pair together on the silver screen. It has been reported that Kiara Advani will no longer be a part of the Shashank Khaitan directed movie. The movie was titled Mr Lele and will be reuniting the Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Khaitan and actor Varun Dhawan for the third time. According to reports, Kiara Advani stepped out of the movie as she has too many scripts coming her way and fixing a date for the movie was an issue. The actor has many projects lined up and giving a date to Mr Lele was very difficult for her.

On the professional front

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has four movies releasing next year. She will be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani along with Student of the Year 2 star Aditya Seal. While she will be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb. The movie is said to be a horror-comedy, which is expected to release on June 5, 2020. She will also be seen in the Vikram Batra Biopic Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara Advani will be seen sequel of the movie Bhul Bhulaiyya, titled Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. The comedy movie is expected to hit the theatres on July 31, 2020.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Remo D'Souza directed movie Street Dancer 3D opposite Sharddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The movie will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. He will also be essaying the role of Raju Coolie for the movie Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The movie is the remake of Govinda's film Coolie No.1 and features Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan in the directorial chair. Varun Dhawan is also a part of the animated take of the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai titled Koochie Koochie Hota Hai which is set to release in the year 2021.

