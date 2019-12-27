Kiara Advani Has Dated THESE Actors; Here Is A Look At Her Rumoured Relationships

Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood in the 2014 movie Fugly and later played a lead role in 2016's M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since then, Kiara has become a popular actor that has a sizable fan following. The actor has also dated several other stars from the film industry. Here is a look at Kiara Advani's dating history.

Mohit Marwah

Kiara Advani and Mohit Marwah first met at the set of Fugly. The two co-stars apparently worked well together and would reportedly spend long hours with each other during the filming of the movie. The two started off as friends which eventually bloomed into a relationship. Soon, rumours about the two being a couple started to fill the internet. However, it was later revealed that Mohit Marwah broke up with Kiara Advani because he wanted to date another woman.

Mustafa Burmawalla

After her breakup with Mohit Marwah, Kiara Advani was rumoured to be dating her co-star Mustafa Burmawalla, who is the son of Fugly's director, Mustan. The two actors were apparently bonding with each other during the filming for Mustafa’s debut film Machine. Soon, many fans, as well as paparazzi, spotted the couple hanging out together even after the filming for the movie had concluded.

Varun Dhawan

Kiara Advani was also rumoured to be dating the massively popular actor Varun Dhawan. The two were spotted together at multiple events and a video of the two hanging out with each other went viral online. This led many fans to speculate that the two young actors were dating each other. However, considering the fact that Varun is dating Natasha Dalal and the two are happy in their relationship, it is unlikely that Kiara-Varun is nothing more than fan speculation and the two might just be good friends.

