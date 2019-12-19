Kiara Advani Left Exhilarated After A Crowd Of Over 8,000 People Chant 'Priti, Priti!'

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh have been in the news for their upcoming movie Good Newwz. The actors looked their stylish best as they stepped out for promotions of their movie. However, recently Kiara Advani stole the show when a crowd of over 8000 people chanted, “Priti, Priti!”. For those who do not know, Priti was Kiara’s character in Kabir Singh.

The film, which is one of the biggest hits of Kiara Advani, also starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Originally, the film is a remake of Arjun Reddy, the hit Telugu film starring Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kabir Singh is one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films of all time. And post the success of this film, Kiara Advani is recognised by her character name 'Priti'. Kiara Advani was promoting her next Good Newwz in Chandigarh and the crowd simply could not resist Kiara’s appearance and started appreciating her by chanting her character’s name. She also expressed in an interview that it was exhilarating to hear so many people yell her character's name.

About the film

Good Newwz is a family-based drama. It is a laugh riot, revolving around the unique social issue of surrogacy. The film is produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and Cape Of Good Films. It is directed by debutant director, Raj Mehta. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space after their decade-old movie, Kambakkht Ishq. However, Diljit and Kiara are working together for the first time. The movie was expected to release in September 2019 but got postponed. Good Newwz will now hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

