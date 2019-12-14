Kiara Advani Defends Kabir Singh, Says, "Nobody's Telling You To Be Like Them"

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh released in June, 2019, and the film till date continues to receive backlash over its misogynistic treatment. While the film went on to earn more than Rs. 250 crores at the box-office, Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has earned both negative and positive reviews from critics & audience for the portrayal of toxic masculinity. Coming out in defense of the film, Kiara Advani said that everyone is entitled to have their opinion and it is fair.

"I think everybody is entitled to an opinion and it is fair, too. There was a section of the audience that was deeply disturbed by certain scenes in the film or certain characterization aspects. If I had to give my view, it is conflicting because, on one hand, I have a personal viewpoint, but as an actor, I can’t judge the character that I am playing. As an artist, I need to believe in the character’s thoughts and what she is doing," Kiara told Hindustan Times.

Kiara further said that it was just a part that she was playing and she may not agree with how her character Preeti was reacting in the film. She said, "For me, it was a challenging part that, I feel, was beautifully connected with the love story. I may not agree to what’s happening or how she is reacting to it, but it’s just a part and I’m not playing myself. I may not agree with certain scenes and they may make me uncomfortable. But those things were there to also make you uncomfortable as his character [Kabir Singh] was flawed."

She concluded by saying: "I didn’t look at him as a hero. For me, he was a flawed person with lots of issues. But that’s what his journey was. Plus, at the end of the day, it’s all fictional. However, whether it’s right or wrong, everyone is entitled to their opinion. It’s good that it was debated upon and I leave it at that. I looked at it as a film and a fictional story, wherein nobody is telling you to be like any of them. I have moved on now."

