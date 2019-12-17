Kiara Advani Opens Up About Her Role, Says "the Character Of Kabir Singh Is Flawed"

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year 2019. It topped the list of Google India’s 2019 top trends. It became the most searched movie of 2019, on Google, leaving films like Avengers: Endgame, and Joker behind. Even though the movie was a box office hit, it faced a lot of controversies. Recently, Lust Stories actor Kiara Advani opened up about her role in the movie. Read more to know what the actor had to say.

Kiara Advani talks about her character portrayal of Preeti

After Kabir Singh faced several controversies and was bashed for glorifying Shahid’s character Kabir. This was due to the fact that fans and critics felt the character of Kabir Singh had a toxic masculine personality, and it was glorified in the movie. Shahid Kapoor, and the director of the movie Sandeep Reddy Vanga, tried to clear the air around the issue and justified Kabir’s personality, but the female lead of the movie did not say much. Recently, Kiara opened up about her character of Preeti, a shy, submissive girl.

Talking to a leading news daily, the actor said that ‘personally’ she may not agree with certain scenes and they may make her uncomfortable. But those things were there to also make the audience uncomfortable as the character of Kabir was flawed. She added that she never looked at him as a hero. She also added that one must look at the movie as a work of fiction, and no one should idolise or try to imitate the characters.

Kabir Singh, a remake of a Telugu film Arjun Reddy, dominated the Indian Box office with its release. It has been critically acclaimed for the strong character portrayals, and it collected over ₹ 20.21 crores on its opening day. It is the first Indian A-certified movie to have gross over ₹ 200 crores in India.

