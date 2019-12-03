Kiara Advani Says It Is A 'dream Come True' As She Makes Another 'debut'

Kiara Advani made her debut with the movie Fugly in 2014. She went on to do interesting films and is currently enjoying a great phase in her career after box office success Kabir Singh. She will be seen in Good Newzz and later in Laxmmi Bomb as well.

Kiara Advani looks elegant and poised as she makes her fashion mag debut

Recently, the actor posted a video of herself on the cover of a popular fashion magazine. Kiara mentioned in her caption that it was her dream to be featured on the cover page of that magazine. She also admitted to having read the magazine in her teenage years. It was during this time Kiara hoped she would one day get to appear in a fashion magazine as such. The actor was thrilled and excited to be featured on the cover page of the magazine and took onto social media to express her gratitude.

Kiara will be seen in the much-awaited film Good Newzz which stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles and will release on December 27. The trailer of the film already created a buzz on the internet making fans eager for the release of the film. The songs of the film have been praised by fans over social media and the trailer has already crossed over 60 million views.

