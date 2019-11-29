Kiara Advani Stuns In An Orange Shimmery Outfit With Denim Jacket

Kiara Advani, who shot to fame post the success of Kabir Singh, is singing to the tune of success, as the actor has many releases lined up in the coming year. Besides being lauded for her performance in the trailer of Good Newwz, Kiara Advani also received a thumbs-up from fans, as the actor's brave experiment with her outfit at the song-release of Chandigarh Mein impressed masses. Here is how Kiara Advani dished out major fashion goals in the event.

Kiara Advani experiments with her outfits

In the song launch of Chandigarh Mein, Kiara Advani’s brave fashion choice proved that the actor is a bonafide fashionista. Kiara Advani opted for a shimmery orange outfit with golden reflectors for the much-anticipated event. The actor teamed her look with a denim jacket, impressing fashion enthusiasts across the country with her brave choice. Kiara Advani chose to keep her makeup minimal, as the actor opted for a peachy foundation and nude lip colour. Advani accessorised her look with a double-layered orange-coloured chain with a starfish pendant. Take a look at Kiara Advani's bold statement:

What to expect from Good Newwz?

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles, Good Newwz tells the story of two couples who decide to pursue In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars the ace actors Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the makers of Good Newwz have eyed a Christmas release, as the much-anticipated comedy entertainer releases on December 27, 2019.

Chandigarh Mein song

Hailed as the party anthem of the year by Akshay Kumar, Chandigarh Mein features Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. Take a look:

