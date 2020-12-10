Kiara Advani Opens Up On 'Indoo Ki Jawani'; Box Office Pressure "not Playing On My Mind"

Kiara Advani is all set to star in Abir Sengupta's new movie in the lead role as 'Indoo." The actor expressed her views on the box office collections as Indoo Ki Jawani release date comes closer. She said in a recent chat with Mid-day that Indoo Ki Jawaani box office pressure is "not playing on her mind". She also said that according to her upfront beliefs, "the world isn't operating as before", hinting towards the global pandemic scenario.

READ | 'All Films Are Testing Ground For Actors': Kiara Advani

Indoo Ki Jawani release date is scheduled to be on December 11, 2020. With Kiara Advani's new movie hitting the theatres soon, fans have expressed enthusiasm and interest about the same by following up on the actor's official Instagram handle. Here is a glimpse from the actor's latest activity concerning Indoo Ki Jawaani.

Kiara Advani on Box Office Expectations

The actor posted a recent update on Instagram with a picture of her sitting in the cinema hall with her family. In the posted picture, the gathering in the theatre was about to watch Kiara Advani's new movie once before the release date. When asked about Indoo Ki Jawaani box office expectations, however, the actor admitted that even if the results were below satisfactory, it would be no reason to pressurize herself with. She said so because no one has been responsible for the global pandemic hitting the world. In such an unhelpful scenario, she considers it unmeaningful to be stressed about the results. In fact, the actor expressed that all she wished was for the audiences to watch it and like it. Kiara also added that it would mean a lot to her if the fans and followers watch the movie in theatres, or even on OTT platforms.

READ | Kiara Advani To Bring Lijjat Papad's Success Story In Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Karram Kurram'

About Indoo Ki Jawaani

Going by the description of the film on Pinkvilla, Indoo Ki Jawaani is a story revolving around a small-town girl, Indoo. The young maiden is from Ghaziabad, and the plot goes around how her life changes when she starts using a dating app. She finds a guy on the app and eventually falls for him. It is later revealed that guy is in fact a Pakistani, and the plot then moves on to explore how the relationship works out. Other prominent stars in the movie playing essential roles are Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua. The movie's director is Abir Sengupta, and interestingly, this would be his debut as a director in Bollywood as well. The film producers are Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani.

READ | Kiara Advani Shares Still From 'Heelein Toot Gayi' Song; Says 'My Kinda Monday Blues'

Indoo Ki Jawaani is in a way Kiara's comeback to the movie screen after a long wait. The movie trailer has been taken with great appreciation by the audiences, and thus the cast is in high spirits regarding the outcomes. Apart from the movie's story, Kiara Advani's appearance and performance as a whole are also winning hearts.

READ | On Ashutosh Rana's Birthday, Here Are 10 Adorable Moments Of Him With Wife Renuka Shahane

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.