Kiara Advani To Bring Lijjat Papad's Success Story In Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Karram Kurram'

Laxmii actor Kiara Advani is on a roll lately as she has multiple upcoming Bollywood films including Indoo Ki Jawaani and Jug Jug Jeeyo in her kitty. Now, Kiara has been making headlines after she signed yet another upcoming film with prolific filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. The Good Newwz actor is all set to play the face of the renowned FMCG chain, Lijjat Papad, in Panipat director's next production venture titled Karram Kurram.

About Kiara Advani's upcoming movie 'Karram Kurram'

A recent report by Mumbai Mirror revealed that Kiara Advani has signed Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming film titled Karram Kurram. The film borrowed its title from Lijjat Pappad's famous 'Karram Kurram' ad jingle from back in the days. The upcoming Ashutosh Gowariker venture is said to chronicle the inspiring story of the women who started the popular FMCG chain 'Lijjat' to produce snacks like 'Papad', 'Khakhra' and 'Vadi' to name a few. Kiara will be seen essaying one of the lead roles in this film.

Karram Kurram's plot with reportedly revolve around the woman who brought together six other housewives to earn for their livelihoods. The upcoming Bollywood film will bring the tale of women empowerment on-screen and showcase how the women’s cooperative group, i.e. Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad, went on to establish a name for itself in the commercial papad market like no other.

About Karram Kurram, the film will be presented under the Jodhaa Akbar director's banner Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, while it will be bankrolled by Ashutosh's wife Sunita Gowariker. However, the film has Ankush Mohla and Glenn Barettom at its helm, who have assisted the filmmaker in the past. Details about other Karram Kurram cast members have been kept under the wraps as of yet.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is all set for her upcoming release, i.e. Indoo Ki Jawaani. The Abir Sengupta directorial stars Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua alongside Kiara in the key roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 11, 2020. Apart from Indoo Ki Jawaani, Kiara is currently shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli.

