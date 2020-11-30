Kiara Advani Shares Still From 'Heelein Toot Gayi' Song; Says 'My Kinda Monday Blues'

Actor Kiara Advani took to her Instagram and shared her Monday Blues, today, on November 30, 2020. The actor’s Monday mood is quite unique indeed and not gloomy like that of others. Read further ahead to know more about her post and how her fans reacted:

Kiara Advani and her Monday Blues

Kiara Advani shared her 'Monday Blues' post on her Instagram today, November 30, 2020. She shared a still from her recent song, Heelein Toot Gayi which has a blue tint throughout. The actor is portraying the role of an air hostess in the groovy track, voiced by rapper Badshah and Astha Gill. It released on November 27, 2020, which is also a part of the upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawaani.

She wrote with the picture, ‘My kinda Monday Blues’ followed by a blue heart and a unicorn emoji. The post has 698k likes thus far and has love pouring in from her fans and followers on the social media account. Take a look at the comments.

More about Indoo Ki Jawaani

Indoo Ki Jawani is an upcoming movie featuring Kiara Advani playing the titular role of Indrani aka Indoo Sharma. It is a coming-of-age drama directed by Abir Sengupta, while Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani are producing it under their banners T-Series and Emmay Entertainment.

The movie was first announced in May 2019, with its filming having started on October 23, 2019, and ended on November 22, 2019. The movie was slated to release on July 5, 2020, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now hit theatres on December 11, 2020.

The movie’s cast will feature Aditya Seal opposite Kiara Advani and portrays the role of Samar; whereas Mallika Dua plays Sonal. The music score is done by Neel Adhikari, and the songs are sung by Rochak Kohli, Mika Singh, Badshah as well as Millind Gaba. The cinematography is done by A. Vasanth with editing by Ajay Sharma.

