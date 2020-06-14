Kiara Advani Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Says 'can't Believe This'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The Kedarnath actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his Bandra apartment. After hearing the devastating news, numerous stars thronged to social media to condole the death of the actor. Sushant’s Ms. Dhoni: The Untold Story co-actor Kiara Advani shared a heartfelt post on social media while mourning the huge loss.

Kiara Advani condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Kiara took to her Twiter handle and expressed her sadness over the heart-breaking news. The actress even recapitulated the cherishable moment when both were shooting for the film together. Kiara who is still in a state of shock after hearing the news of the demise offered prayers to the family members. The actress concluded the post and wrote, “Can’t believe this, gone too soon.”

Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushants family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can’t believe this.. gone too too soon 💔 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) June 14, 2020

Apart from Kiara, scored of other Bollywood stars including Vivek Oberoi, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa, Chadha, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal paid their tribute to the actor on their respective social media handles.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team issued a statement:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Sources report that some medical prescriptions have been recovered by the police. Prima facie, the actor's death has been ruled out as suicide by hanging. An accidental death report has been registered.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

