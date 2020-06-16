Anushka Sharma, OTT Platform Receive Legal Notice For 'Paatal Lok'; Read Details Here

Anushka Sharma and Amazon Prime Videos have received a legal court notice for their recent web series, Paatal Lok. According to reports, a certain episode from the show has allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. Read on to know more details about the story:

Paatal Lok lands in legal controversies

According to reports, the makers of Patal Lok and Amazon Prime Video have received a legal notice from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This legal notice is a petition that states the web series has defamed the Sikh community. This notice was issued to the Union of India and several other respondents by the bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi.

This incident has taken place due to the third episode of the show, which is titled A History of Violence. It is written by Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta, and Gunjit Chopra and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. This episode allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community of Punjab and Haryana.

According to reports, petitioner-advocate Gurdeepinder Singh Dhillon has said that the respondents have purposely and maliciously shown two of the show’s communities in a bad light. This is done with the intent of creating communal disharmony and caste-based clashes, according to Dhillon. Nothing more has been revealed about this legal controversy as of now. Fans of the show and the actor are looking forward to the court hearing.

Paatal Lok is a 2020 web series directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. It is penned by Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta, and Gunjit Chopra. The show is produced by Clean Slate Films, which is jointly owned by actor Anushka Sharma and her brother. It is a crime thriller show that incorporates themes related to Hindu mythology.

Paatal Lok has garnered a huge fan following and has also garnered high praise from critics. Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to his official social media handle the day the show was released and spoke highly about it. In his comment, the filmmaker said that Paatal Lok is one of the best crime thrillers to come out of this country. He further added that it has come from having an ''understanding of the real India''. Manoj Bajpayee and Alia Bhatt have also praised the show.

My filmmaker’s heart is full of joy. I just saw PAATAAL LOK. The best crime thriller I have seen to come out of this country in the longest time, maybe forever. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 15, 2020

A finely scripted ,crafted,photograph ed,directed,edited and performed so immaculately series PATAL LOK!!! My congratulations to all the actors makers and directors #prosit and #avinasharun.jaideep Abhishek Neeraj Gul Vipin Loveleen.bahut seekha!!waah!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 17, 2020

