Anushka Sharma Says 'as A Soldier's Daughter, Death Of A Soldier Will Always Hurt Hard'

On Monday, June 15, 2020, three Indian army soldiers were killed in a violent faceoff at the Line of Actual Control. Later, 17 other soldiers succumbed to their injuries. This news has sparked a wave of rage among many celebs who have paid tribute to the martyrs. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is the latest one to join the list.

Anushka Sharma pays tribute

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently took to social media earlier today to talk about the attack on Indian army at the Line Of Actual Control. She spoke about how the death of soldiers feels very personal to her as she is the daughter of an army man. She also added that the ''sacrifice of these lives will always leave a void''.

Anushka Sharma further wrote, “As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families #IndianArmy #JaiJawan”.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s tweet here:

As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families 🙏 #IndianArmy #JaiJawan — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 17, 2020

Not just Anushka Sharma, several other Bollywood actors too joined in to pay their last respects. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan also took to social media to write, “It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace”. Even Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Praying for our soldiers”.

It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 16, 2020

Praying for our soldiers 🙏 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 16, 2020

भारतीय सेना की जय। जय हिन्द।🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 16, 2020

Yesterday, the Indian Army revealed in a statement that a violent face-off took place on Monday at the Line of Actual Control. Earlier, it was revealed that three soldiers had died in the attack. However, yesterday's statement confirmed that 17 other injured soldiers have also succumbed to their injuries. This has brought the total number of martyred Indian Army personnel to 20. It was also mentioned that the attack took place when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley.

