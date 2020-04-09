Kiara Advani Expresses Desire To Be Known As A Pan-India Artist

Kiara Advani is steadily establishing a strong foothold in Bollywood with her impressive performances. Over the years, Kiara Advani has also showcased her versatility and talent in some of her films which also went on to be commercially successful as well as critically acclaimed. Kiara Advani made her debut with the 2014 film Fugly. Kiara Advani also went on to star opposite superstar actors from South like Mahesh Babu in the film Bharat Ane Nenu and opposite Ram Charan in Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Kiara Advani wants to be called as a Pan-India artist

In an earlier interview with a publication, Kiara Advani revealed how she wants to explore regional cinema too along with Bollywood. Kiara Advani said that today there are several options for an actor to explore, be it in Bollywood, regional cinema or in a web series. Kiara Advani also said that as an actor, she wants to explore all the avenues. Kiara Advani also said that there is no language barrier for her. Kiara Advani added that she wants to be known as a Pan-India artist.

Kiara Advani revealed that she has become a little careful in choosing films

Kiara Advani also went on to say how after tasting success in some of her recent films, she has become a little careful while choosing projects. She said that she feels it is very difficult for an actor to wait for the right project. However, the Kabir Singh actor also said that an actor also has to be patient enough to choose the right content which can easily slip away from their hands. Kiara said that currently there is an abundance of content for the viewers. She lastly added that in such a situation, it is very important for an actor to capture the minds and hearts of the viewers.

