Kiara Advani And Other Bollywood Divas Show Off Their Love For Skirts; See Pics

It is that time of the year when your wardrobe needs a revamp with spring outfits. Say bye-bye to your winter jackets and welcome the light fabrics this summer. The perfect outfits for the summers are the easy-breezy skirts as they are versatile and can be worn anywhere. But the only thing you need to know is how to style it right. So, take a look at a series of looks of Bollywood fashionistas which are inspiring in more ways than one.
Kiara's outfit did all the talking as she donned a bright yellow polka-dotted thigh-high slit skirt which she paired with a white tie-knot crop top. She completed her outfit with a matching yellow purse and she looked pretty while smiling for the paparazzi. She accessorised her look with beige bellies and flaunted her look stunningly.
Katrina Kaif is seen posing in a black shirt that has a white polka dots on it. She tied a knot to her shirt at the waist. She is seen pairing it with an ochre colour, wrap-around leather skirt. Katrina wore gold hoop earrings and a golden neck-piece to complete her look. She left her wavy hair open and gave them a centre partition. She finished off her look by wearing nude shade makeup.
Sara Ali Khan paired the stunning yellow polka dot skirt with a blue spaghetti strap. Her outfit had knotted crop top flaunting her washboard abs. She accessorised the look with a pair of vintage sunglasses and some chunky gold jewellery.
In the above picture, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing a navy blue top which she paired with a brown 3/4th length skirt. Her skirt has buttons in the middle and a large knot above it. She kept her look simple with wavy hair-do and nude make-up.
