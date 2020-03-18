Kiara Advani And Other Bollywood Divas Show Off Their Love For Skirts; See Pics

It is that time of the year when your wardrobe needs a revamp with spring outfits. Say bye-bye to your winter jackets and welcome the light fabrics this summer. The perfect outfits for the summers are the easy-breezy skirts as they are versatile and can be worn anywhere. But the only thing you need to know is how to style it right. So, take a look at a series of looks of Bollywood fashionistas which are inspiring in more ways than one.

Kiara Advani

Kiara's outfit did all the talking as she donned a bright yellow polka-dotted thigh-high slit skirt which she paired with a white tie-knot crop top. She completed her outfit with a matching yellow purse and she looked pretty while smiling for the paparazzi. She accessorised her look with beige bellies and flaunted her look stunningly.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is seen posing in a black shirt that has a white polka dots on it. She tied a knot to her shirt at the waist. She is seen pairing it with an ochre colour, wrap-around leather skirt. Katrina wore gold hoop earrings and a golden neck-piece to complete her look. She left her wavy hair open and gave them a centre partition. She finished off her look by wearing nude shade makeup.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan paired the stunning yellow polka dot skirt with a blue spaghetti strap. Her outfit had knotted crop top flaunting her washboard abs. She accessorised the look with a pair of vintage sunglasses and some chunky gold jewellery.

Alia Bhatt

In the above picture, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing a navy blue top which she paired with a brown 3/4th length skirt. Her skirt has buttons in the middle and a large knot above it. She kept her look simple with wavy hair-do and nude make-up.

