Kiara Advani Talks About Her Prince Charming; Reveals Details About Her 'Dream Man'

Kiara Advani has completed five years in the film industry. Although in the initial years she strived hard to gain recognition, she is now finally bearing the fruits of her hard work. This comes after her successful hit movie Kabir Singh. The actor made her debut in 2014 with the film Fugly and further went on to star in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Later, she was also seen in a Netflix show, Lust Stories.

Be it her personal or professional life, the actor is very vocal about her thoughts. Kiara has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra since quite some time now. However, during the recent media interactions, when the actor was quizzed about the same, she denied the buzz and called the relationship 'alleged'.

Kiara's ideal boyfriend

Recently when Kiara was asked what would she do if she dated a man like Kabir Singh. She said that she has never been in such a relationship. Also, Kabir is very protective and is madly in love with his girlfriend. In real life, if someone is protective about her then it would be great but she would not want anyone to harm themselves. Further, Kiara was also asked about her ideal man, as she said that she is usually asked this question about her ideal man. But it is very difficult for her to explain how she feels. She then said that the first vibe that the two get is something very and is very difficult to explain. It is very organic.

Kiara then finally makes a revelation about the qualities she is looking for in her ideal man, she said, she would want him to be very loyal because that is how she is and someone who loves selflessly, who is a family person, respects everybody around, someone who has a very interesting personality and is very confident in it.

Kiara Advani will next be seen in the romantic-comedy film Good Newwz. The movie will also star Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Good Newwz is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar. Other than this, she will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, Laxxmi Bomb and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

