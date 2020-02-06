Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

From Beyonce To Kiara Advani: Celebs And Their Tryst With Experimental Hair Colours!

Fashion

Take a look at the experimental hair colours of popular Bollywood and Hollywood celeb, from Beyonce to Kiara, for hair colour inspiration. Read on for details.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Beyonce

Coloured hair never seems to go out of style. Each year sees the arrival of a new trend or the revival of an old one. With so many different colours and techniques to choose from, it can get difficult to pick the right style for one's tresses. This is where celebrities step in to provide inspiration to those who want to experiment with their locks. Here are a few hair colours donned by popular Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities to inspire your own hair colouring endeavours. 

ALSO READ| Beyonce And Nicki Minaj's Video From 'Feeling Myself' Will Give Fans Major Throwback Feels

Best hair colours for Indians: Inspired by Beyonce

Beyonce's blonde hair perfectly complements her flawless complexion. This hair colour makes for a perfect shade that many daring souls can try for. This shade is such that it can go very well with Indian skin tones. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

ALSO READ| 'Super Bowl': Beyonce-Jay Z Sitting During The National Anthem Stirs Up Controversy

Best hair colours for Indians: Inspired by Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani shows the perfect way to rock grey highlights on her jet black hair. Most Indians have black hair and this look can easily be attempetd by many.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Best hair colours for Indians: Inspired by Jacqueline Fernandes

Jacqueline Fernandes's brown hair colour is one of the most attractive hair colours that Indian women can easily carry off. The hair colour is not that experimental and is decent enough for a corporate workplace decorum. 

jacqueline fernandes haircolour

Image source: Jacqueline Fernandes Instagram 

ALSO READ| Beyonce Slays Her Looks In Body-hugging Outfits; Have A Look

Best hair colours for Indian women: Inspired by Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba has opted for balayage hair colour in shade brown. This technique, coupled with the shade, is perfectly suited for Indian skin tones. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Best hair colours for Indians: Inspired by Disha Patani

Disha Patani turned her beautiful crown of hair into a bright red shade a while back. Her hair colour was appreciated by a lot of her fans and even though the colour is difficult to match with all the outfits, it is still one of the rocking shades one can try. 

Disha Patani in red haircolour

Image source: Bblunt

Best hair colour for Indian women: Inspired by Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra showcased a toned-down red hair colour by rocking a mahogany hair colour in one of her Instagram posts. This look is a little less experimental when compared to the bright red hair colour donned by Disha Patani but still complements the wheatish Indian skin tone perfectly. 

parineeti chopra best hair colours for Indian women

Image source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram 

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Beyonce Will Teach You To Ace The Bishop Sleeves Right

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GOVT DONATES RS 1 IN CASH TO AYODHYA TRUST TO BEGIN ITS WORK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
LINKEDIN TO GET A NEW CEO
TRUMP WINS ACQUITTAL, BUT UKRAINE SAGA FAR FROM OVER
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
BING IS MAKING A 'BIG' COMEBACK?