Kiara Advani & Tara Sutaria Did Not Dance Together At Armaan's Wedding Due To THIS Actor?

After three days of opulent celebrations, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot on Monday with utmost grandeur. The wedding pictures and videos have taken the internet by a storm. The grand wedding saw a slew of celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor amongst others. While social media is flooded with various celebrities' dance performances, the latest reports say that Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani refused to dance together for specific performance during Armaan Jain's wedding festivities.

Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria refused to dance together at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception?

The latest reports say that Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani shared a cold vibe at Armaan Jain's wedding event. After the Jai Maala ceremony, Aadar reportedly pulled Tara Sutaria to dance him with, while Anissa Malhotra invited Kiara Advani to tap a foot with her on the stage. The two divas reportedly came on the stage together but did not acknowledge each other.

Also Read | Armaan Jain & Anissa Malhotra Groove To 'Balle Balle' In This Unseen Wedding Video

Interestingly, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria have Karan Johar in common who has been the reason behind kick-starting their careers in Bollywood. But then there is Sidharth Malhotra, who dipped his toes in Bollywood with Karan Johar's film Student Of The Year. There were rumours that Sidharth Malhotra was in an alleged relationship with Tara Sutaria, while they shared the screen space together in Marjaavaan. And now Malhotra is rumoured to be sharing some quality time with Kiara Advani, who is his co-star in the upcoming movie Shershaah. Pictures of Kiara and Sidharth from the latter's birthday celebrations also went viral.

Also Read | Recreate Karisma Kapoor's Pink Saree Look From Armaan Jain’s Baaraat, Watch Video

Also Read | Don't Miss: Amul Topical Captures Deepika Padukone And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2019 Looks

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor & Others Who Ditched The Boring 'lehenga Look' At Armaan Jain's Wedding

Also Read | From Beyonce to Kiara Advani: Celebs and their tryst with experimental hair colours!

(Image courtesy: Kiara & Tara official Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.