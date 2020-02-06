Kareena Kapoor Khan To Kiara Advani: Celeb-approved Ways To Style Pink On Valentine's Day

As Valentine's Day is fast approaching, people are busy making plans about spending the day with their loved ones. Along with other things, sartorial choices also have to be on point to make your Valentine's Day date even more special. It is not a hidden fact that red and pink are the colours which are usually synonymous with this 'Day of love'. When it comes to an ideal Valentine's Day attire, some Bollywood celebs, like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, can give us a fine lesson on how to slay in pink outfits effortlessly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress her fans with her amazing fashion choices. Kareena opted for a pretty blush pink floral printed flowy gown with full sleeves. This outfit is perfect for a dinner date with your loved one. Kareena's kohled eyes and nude lips with a high ponytail and statement earrings complimented her outfit perfectly.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani opted for a blush pink chiffon top paired with a blush pink mini denim skirt. Kiara Advani went for sleek mid-parted poker straight hairdo with the minimal makeup. Kiara's outfit is perfect for Valentine's Day-out with your loved one.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday opted for a bright pink blazer paired with all-white denim shorts and white camisole inside the blazer. She kept her look minimal by opting for a simple minimal mid-parted wavy hairdo. She opted for a fresh face makeup look with baby pink lips. Ananya Panday's look is perfect for a movie or lunch date.

Image Courtesy: Tanya Ghavri Instagram/ Kiara Advani Instagram/ Ananya Panday Instagram

