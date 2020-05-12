Kiara Advani Saw Her Fans Do THIS Crazy Thing To Meet Her; Details Here

Kiara Advani is fast establishing a steady foothold in Bollywood with her impressive and versatile performances. Over the years, Kiara Advani has gone on to showcase her versatility and talent in some of her films which also went on to be commercially successful as well as critically acclaimed catapulting her into the main league. However, Kiara Advani has also amassed an enviable fan-following and the actor recalled an incident in an earlier interview with an esteemed publication wherein some of her fans did some 'crazy' things to meet her.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Expresses Desire To Be Known As A Pan-India Artist

Kiara Advani remembered a crazy thing her fans did to meet her

Kiara Advani revealed that she never had an extreme or a crazy fan encounter but sometime back when she was shooting for a film in Lucknow, she met two girls on the sets of her film. Kiara Advani added that she was clueless about how they got to know that she is shooting there. Kiara Advani further said that the girls had come all the way from Kanpur to meet her.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Shares Her Travel Bucket List And It Will Make You Want The Quarantine To End

Kiara Advani also went on to say how the girls revealed that they loved her and wanted to meet her. Kiara Advani also made an interesting revelation and said that the girls had even bunked their exam to visit her on the sets of her film and had gotten emotional after meeting her. The Kabir Singh actor then added that even though she was glad to meet such die-hard fans, she told them not to miss their exams like this the next time.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's Love For Pants Is Evident In These Instagram Photos

Kiara Advani will be seen in the movie Indoo Ki Jawani

Kiara was last seen in the movie Good Newzz. The actor was also appreciated for her performance in the movie. Kiara will soon be seen in the film Indoo Ki Jawani.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.