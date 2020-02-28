Kiara Advani Shares BTS Glimpses From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Set | Watch

Kiara Advani’s online presence has been one of the major buzz of Bollywood as the actor is quite active on her social media sharing pictures and giving updates about her movies to her fans. The actor would next be seen in the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Recently, Kiara Advani shared some BTS videos from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kiara Advani's BTS glimpses from Bhool Bhulaiyaa set

Recently, Kiara Advani shared two videos on her Instagram. These videos look like a shooting setup as the viewers can only see a few people in their shadow form. In the video, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan can be seen working on something as Kiara Advani in the video is seen whipping her saree pallu. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan is seen grooving softly.

The video also has a glimpse of all the crew members of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 including the director. They all seem to work on something which looks like a scene from the movie or a dance sequence. Kiara Advani also added the theme music of Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s first installment in the clips.

Also Read| Anees Bazmee: Attempt is to present Tabu in a different avatar in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 to have a different plot, 2 songs from the original film

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second installment of the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kiara Ali Advani would be seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the movie. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and co-produced by T-Series.

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan enjoys 'bonfire party' & 'football sesh' on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' sets; watch

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan reveals what it's like to fill Akshay Kumar's shoes in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.