Kartik Aaryan Reveals What It's Like To Fill Akshay Kumar's Shoes In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Kartik Aaryan has been bagging roles in several second installments of some of the iconic old films which have done exceedingly well at the box office and have also garnered critical acclaim from the audience. The actor had also recently made the official announcement on social media about bagging the role in the sequel of the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Recently, in an interview with an online portal, the actor was asked about filling Akshay Kumar's shoes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan on filling Akshay Kumar's shoes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan recently gave an interview to an online entertainment portal. During the interview, Kartik was asked about reprising Akshay Kumar's role from 2007's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He stated that it is a new film for him and, according to him, no one can fill Kumar's shoes. The actor further added that he hopes to live up to the expectations. Kiara Advani will be playing the female lead in the film and will be helmed by the Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal is all set to hit the silver screens on February 14, 2020. Kartik will be seen romancing her rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in the film.

Apart from Kartik and Sara, the film also stars Arushi Sharma in the lead role. Both Kartik and Sara are currently busy promoting their film across the country and on various television reality shows including Bigg Boss, Indian Idol, and Dance + to name a few.

