Kartik Aaryan Enjoys 'bonfire Party' & 'football Sesh' On 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Sets; Watch

Kartik Aaryan who enjoys a massive fan following on social media always keeps his fans up to date about his day to day life. The actor is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and managed to give a sneak peek to his fans as to how he is beating the Rajasthan cold.

In a video clip shared by him, the Love Aaj Kal actor can be seen wearing a white t-shirt, track pants and cap as he put his football skills to test.

Kartik Aaryan puts his football skills to test

In another clip, Kartik Aaryan can be seen standing by the bonfire while speaking to his team members. It definitely looks like the perfect way to beat the Rajasthan cold. Earlier, the actor had shared a photo donning his nightsuit and informing the viewers about the night shoots. Kartik wrote, “Good Night subah hoti hai Jab Night Shoots hoti hai#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 !!...”

Last week, the actor had shared the first look from the flick. Kartik took to his Instagram to share a video where he is seen dressed in a godman's attire. In the video, he is seen humming the tune of the title track of the movie. He captioned the video: "Iss look mein Smile hi nahi rukti... Ting ding ting tiding ting ting... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2... #Jaipur lets Roll... Mango Season Begins."

The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu for the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror drama happens to be a remake of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Kartik is also busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Helmed by Collin D'cunha, the much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, Manichitrathazhu. The sequel is being directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film is set to release on July 31.

