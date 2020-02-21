Kiara Advani Shares Her Favourite Meme Reactions To Her Photo For Daboo Ratnani's Calendar

Kiara Advani was recently seen in Good Newwz alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Post receiving a lot of praise for Kabir Singh, Advani has now caught the crowd's attention for being featured in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. Going out and out bold with her look, she has definitely caught the attention of the netizens.

Kiara Advani shares her favourite memes of the Dabboo Ratnani picture

Take a look at the original picture

The Lust Stories actor bared all for this look. She is seen holding a large green leaf that covers her body. She even made a pun about it in her caption stating that it is a leaf out of Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. As much as she caught attention for her bold move, the picture also invited a lot of memes on the internet. Kiara Advani also took a dig and shared her favourite memes on her social media.

In one of her stories, she shared a post of a fan who photoshopped her to look like Avatar. They have also accessorised her just like the characters from the film. The maker also took the liberty to rename the title to 'Kiaratar'.

In another meme, the actor has been photoshopped as a prominent character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has been photoshopped into Captain Marvel's suit holding the leaf as her shield. She also got her very own superhero name, Captain Kiara Advani.

In another one, Kiara Advani was seen photoshopped to be a South-Indian lady. She is dressed in a red coloured saree and heavily accessorised with gold jewellery. While the leaf that she holds has been filled with food.

She finally took a dig at Dabboo Ratnani saying that she had to share that one. She directed a Kabir Singh meme at him where Kabir runs after his maid when she breaks a bottle. In the picture, Shahid Kapoor is seen aggressively running after Dabboo Ratnani.

