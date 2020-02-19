Kiara Advani's Most Versatile Roles In Bollywood, See Pictures

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has been in the news after the trailer of her new film Guilty released online. The actor rose to fame after she played a pivotal role in the film Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Apart from winning praises for being an ace actor, she has also won the hearts of many with her fashion looks and her versatility. She has not only experimented with her roles but also her fashion looks. One can truly see her versatility through these pictures. Check out the pictures here.

Good Newwz

Kiara Advani plays the role of a vivacious Punjabi woman in the movie Good Newws. She is seen wearing salwar-Kurta in the film and essaying the character of a hardcore Sikh woman. The movie was an entertaining Kiara’s character was a perfect addition to it.

Guilty

Kiara Advani changed her look from a Punjabi woman to a college-going girl for her film Guilty. She had white coloured streaks in her hair and sported a few tattoos as well. She wore baggy dark coloured clothes to look the part of a tick spoilt youngster.

Kabir Singh

Kiara Advani became a household name after she played the role of Preeti in the movie Kabir Singh. She wore casual clothes, from kurtas to jeans for the film. However, the innocence and meekness of the character was brought on by Kiara’s amazing acting sense.

Lust Stories

Kiara Advani plays the role of a young teacher who is a perfect combination of bubbly and shy. While many stated that her character in Lust Stories was very relatable, others claimed that they were stunned by how well Kiara played the character. She played the role of a middle-class woman who is getting into an arranged marriage. She herself has stated that the role was a defining moment for her.

