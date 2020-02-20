Times When Kiara Advani Was On Magazine Covers, See Stunning Pictures

Dazzling beauty Kiara Advani became the talk of the town post her successful films Kabir Singh and Good Newws. From debuting with the film Fugly to her recent release Good Newws, the actor has gained positive reviews for her acting skills. Besides acting, she is also known for her sense of style. She often shares pictures of her photoshoots. Listed below are the times when she graced magazine covers.

Kiara Advani's photoshoot pictures

The actor looks ravishing in a champagne colour lehenga with a bralette blouse. The star is giving major fashion goals for the wedding outfit with her ruffled multi-layer skirt. She completed her look with a stunning neckpiece. The actor went for the minimal makeup and her tresses were left loose.

The pretty lady is seen donning an all-black avatar for a photoshoot of Hello India magazine. She wore a black crop top and skirt jazzed up with a long gem-studded neckpiece. She opted for minimal make-up and chose wavy hair to complete the beautiful look.

Donning a candy pink coloured flowy dress with a huge thigh-high slit, the actor is flaunting her bralette on FHM cover. She wore ankle-length white boots which looked perfect with her outfit. The actor opted for the subtle makeup for the photoshoot and the pink background of the cover really gives it a girly vibe.

On the professional front, Kiara was last seen in Good Newws along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Currently, the actor is awaiting the release of Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb which also features Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film is reported to be an official remake of Tamil film Kanchana. Apart from this, the Machine actor also has a slew of movies like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indoo Ki Jawani in her kitty.

