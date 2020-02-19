Kiara Advani To Adah Sharma; Celebs Who Opted For Quirky Hair Colours

Hair colouring never seems to go out of style. Each year one can see the arrival of a new trend or the revival of an old one. With so many different colours and techniques to choose from, it can get difficult to pick the right style for one's tresses. And this is when people take inspiration from Bollywood celebrities to experiment with their looks. From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif; here's a list of actors who can inspire you in your hair colouring endeavours.

Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani went for grey highlights with black hair. She showed how one can pull off the edgy look just perfectly. As most of the Indians have black hair they can opt for this edgy yet classic grey highlights hair colour. This look is a bit difficult to carry but it gives amazing definition to one's tresses. If you like to experiment with your hair a bit go for this edgy looking hair colour.

Katrina Kaif and Parineeti Chopra:

Well, the only similarity between Katrina Kaif and Parineeti Chopra is they both went for red hair colour. The burgundy red hairdo of both the actors is easy to carry and goes perfectly well with Indian skin tone. If you do not want to go for an all-red look, you can always opt for red highlights.

Sonakshi Sinha:

If you want to go bold with your hair colour, then this is a perfect hair colour for you. Sonakshi Sinha's purple hair colour is just perfect hair colour for a bold yet elegant look. This colour can go with every outfit if styled correctly.

Adah Sharma:

Adah Sharma is known for her bold and quirky choices, especially when it comes to experimenting with hair colours. Adah Sharma went for pink, yellow and purple hair colour in the past and it looked extremely fun and exciting.

