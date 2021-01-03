Kiara Advani Shares Her Maldives Vacation Routine, Shares Stunning Pictures

"Swin, Sleep, Hydrate. Eat, Repeat" — that is Kiara Advani's holiday routine currently in Maldives. The Kabir Singh actor who jetted off to Maldives to ring in New Years' with Sidharth Malhotra, took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures from her island holiday.

Soaking in the sun, walking on the beach or just posing in a bikini, Kiara who is staying at Soneva, Maldives is enjoying her vacation and the pictures are proof. Take a look below —

Kiara Advani made her debut with the 2014 comedy film Fugly. She came to recognition with a brief role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. She was later seen in movies such as Bharat Ane Nenu, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and more. She will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with Kartik Aaryan. The film will be a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Advani, whose recent release Laxmii received underwhelming response from the audience, said she wants to continue doing different roles. "Each film and character has been different. I look to play versatile parts and I hope to continue doing it," she added. She was also seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, a coming-of-age comedy where Advani played a feisty woman whose left and right swipes on a dating app resulted in hilarious chaos. The film was directed by Abir Sengupta.

Produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephens, Indoo Ki Jawaani released in the theatres on December 11 but unfortunately tanked at the box-office. Advani will next be seen in Shershaah, based on the true story of the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra.

