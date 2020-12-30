Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Spotted At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of New Year's

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating each other for a long time now. None of them have officially spoken about their relationship publically, but the couple has been spotted together several times. Recently, the duo was papped at the Mumbai airport as they head out of the city to celebrate New Year’s.

In the video shared by the paparazzi, Sidharth was seen in orange track pants and a black t-shirt with a jacket, whereas Kiara was seen in white and purple pant and plain white top. She paired a look with a stylish hat. As per the paps, the couple was heading to the Maldives.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's relationship -

Sidharth and Kiara’s love rumours emerged while the duo was paired for the film Shershaah and started shooting together. The movie is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra army captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani during the Kargil War of 1999. In the film, Sidharth will be playing the role of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra while Kiara will be playing his love interest. The movie is slated to release in 2021.

Sidharth began a career as a model and later went on to work as a trainee assistant director to Karan Johar in 2010. He made his acting debut with the film Student of the Year in 2012. He has been starred in movies such as Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Jabariya Jodi, and Marjaavaan among others. Sidharth will soon be seen in the upcoming film named Mission Majnu along with Rashmika Mandanna.

Kiara Advani made her debut with the 2014 comedy film Fugly. She came to recognition with a brief role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. She was later seen in movies such as Bharat Ane Nenu, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and more. She will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with Kartik Aaryan. The film will be a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

