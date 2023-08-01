Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's Leaked Video From Italy Vacation Goes Viral

Kiara Advani, who turned 31 on Monday (July 31), rang her birthday in Italy with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra. The actress recently shared a video of them taking a dip in the ocean, making their fans happy. Now a video captured by an onlooker featuring the couple from their getaway has surfaced, which is going viral.

3 things you need to know

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married earlier this year.

Before jetting off to Italy, the couple was in Delhi to be with Sidharth's family.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Inside Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Italy vacation

The video that is going viral shows the couple hauling their luggage to load them on a golf cart and they are assisted by a man. It seems the couple is off to a new destination to continue celebrating Kiara’s birthday week.

The actress can be seen in a white maxi dress, while Sidharth is wearing a yellow shirt and shorts paired with sneakers. In the clip, the Mission Majnu actor can be seen interacting with the people around him.

(A screengran from Kiara's Instagram Stories | Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Earlier, Kiara shared a picture of her enjoying the day beside the beach. In the image, the Shershaah actress can be seen in an orange ensemble against the picturesque background comprising the ocean and mountains. She captioned the post, "Such a lovely day!"

Sidharth Malhotra's birthday post for 'Ki'

The actor re-shared his wife Kiara's Instagram post on his Stories and wrote a note wishing her on birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday KI! Here's to always having the best time with you, one adventure at a time."

(Sidharth Malhotra's birthday note for Kiara | Image: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

On Monday, the actress shared another video, offering a glimpse inside her birthday celebrations. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee. #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love."