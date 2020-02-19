Kiara Advani Slays In All Kinds Of Short Dresses, Here Is Proof

Kiara Advani is a Bollywood celebrity who is much loved for her style and fitness. The actor is liked for the way she carries different looks. Here are a few instances that prove that she always styles her short dresses in the right way.
1. Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a plain white dress here. She has added a denim jacket which adds a unique element to the look. She can be seen with a ponytail tied high while her makeup has been left light. In accessories, she is wearing a pair of round glasses and a yellow sling bag. In footwear, she is wearing stilettos of nude colour.
2. Here Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a yellow short dress. The dress is made of sheer material and has lacework done all over. The simple dress has been paired with a pair of nude pencil heels. Her makeup has been left light to suit the look.
3. Kiara Advani can be seen slaying in a strapless clay dress here. The dress has heavy embroidery work of red green and white colour. Her hair has been tied up with a puff. In makeup, she has done shimmery eye makeup while her lipstick is bright red in colour.
Read Kiara Advani Slays Like A Queen In These Sultry Red Outfits, See Pictures
Read 'Lust Stories' Was A Game Changer For Me: Kiara Advani
4. Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a simple summer dress here. She is wearing a floral short dress which is simple yet different. The off white dress has shades of red all over it. The dress has a deep V neck and is sleeveless. She has also added a long delicate neckpiece to go with the look. Her hair has been left open with braids in the crown region.
Read Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Make Jaws Drop In Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar; Celebs React
Read Kiara Advani Gives Major Bridesmaid Goals In This Amazing Blue Sequin Ensemble
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.