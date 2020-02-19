The Debate
Kiara Advani Slays In All Kinds Of Short Dresses, Here Is Proof

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani pulls off any look with the right attitude. Here is a look at a few occasions when she looked her best in short dresses. Details on her looks.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is a Bollywood celebrity who is much loved for her style and fitness. The actor is liked for the way she carries different looks. Here are a few instances that prove that she always styles her short dresses in the right way.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

1.       Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a plain white dress here. She has added a denim jacket which adds a unique element to the look. She can be seen with a ponytail tied high while her makeup has been left light. In accessories, she is wearing a pair of round glasses and a yellow sling bag. In footwear, she is wearing stilettos of nude colour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

2.       Here Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a yellow short dress. The dress is made of sheer material and has lacework done all over. The simple dress has been paired with a pair of nude pencil heels. Her makeup has been left light to suit the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

3.       Kiara Advani can be seen slaying in a strapless clay dress here. The dress has heavy embroidery work of red green and white colour. Her hair has been tied up with a puff. In makeup, she has done shimmery eye makeup while her lipstick is bright red in colour.

Read Kiara Advani Slays Like A Queen In These Sultry Red Outfits, See Pictures

Read 'Lust Stories' Was A Game Changer For Me: Kiara Advani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

4.       Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a simple summer dress here. She is wearing a floral short dress which is simple yet different. The off white dress has shades of red all over it. The dress has a deep V neck and is sleeveless. She has also added a long delicate neckpiece to go with the look. Her hair has been left open with braids in the crown region.

Image Courtesy: Kiara Advani Instagram

Read Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Make Jaws Drop In Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar; Celebs React

Read Kiara Advani Gives Major Bridesmaid Goals In This Amazing Blue Sequin Ensemble

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
