Kiara Advani Gives Major Bridesmaid Goals In This Amazing Blue Sequin Ensemble

Kiara Advani, who made her Bollywood debut with Fugly in 2014, was last seen in Kabir Singh, opposite Shahid Kapoor. Kiara was also a part of some spectacular movies including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Good Newwz. The actor is always admired for her amazing fashion choices and fans often take inspiration from her stylish outfits. From daily casual wear to formal and ethnic ensembles, the actor nails them all. She recently turned heads at Armaan Jain's wedding with her unique outfit choices. Let's take a look at her amazing blue sequin ensemble.

Kiara Advani's blue sequin ensemble

Kiara Advani's pretty pastel blue sequin ensemble was the highlight of the show. The blue heavily embellished lehenga had intricate pink floral embroidery and sequins all over it. Kiara paired the heavily embellished lehenga with a similar coloured heavily embellished blouse. She opted for a soft net similar pastel blue dupatta with intricate embroidery and sequin work on the edges of the dupatta.

This pretty pastel blue heavily embroidered sequin ensemble was by the ace designer Manish Malhotra. Kiara completed her look with a three-layered Kundan neckpiece and pearl bangles on one hand with a statement ring. Kiara opted for a fresh rose pink makeup look with rosy pink lips and messy mid-parted cascading curls hairdo. Her small white potli bag complimented her ensemble perfectly.

This fresh pastel blue hue is just an amazing option for bridesmaids. Kiara's pretty Manish Malhotra outfit is just perfect for a wedding. The light hues of the ensemble add softness to the whole look and make her look even more elegant and stylish.

Image Courtesy: Kiara Advani Instagram

