Kiara Advani Slays Like A Queen In These Sultry Red Outfits, See Pictures

Kiara Advani is making headlines after delivering two back-to-back hit movies, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. She also has four films lined up for 2020. She has not only impressed fans with her acting skills but also with her fashionable looks. It is also said that the actor loves the colour red as she is often seeing wearing red outfits. Let us take a look at some of her red colour outfits.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani's Songs Where She Proves That She Is A Dancing Queen | Check Out These Videos

Kiara Advani in red

Kiara is wearing a red colour mini dress that has a V neck. She opted for a sleek ahir. The actor looks extremely beautiful in this attire. Take a look.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Turned Guest Editor For A Magazine And Gave Some Gyan

Kiara Advani is seen opting for a red coloured leopard-like print jacket that has kimono sleeves and deep neck design. Kiara has also kept her hair open for the outfit. She completed her look with nude makeup.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Looks Chic In A Septum Ring, Highlights On New Poster Of Netflix's 'Guilty'

Kiara Advani is wearing a red shimmery blouse with a plunging neckline and has paired it with a lehenga. She has applied nude makeup and looks stunning in the outfit. Take a look at her red attire.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani's Best Chart-topping Numbers That You Should Not Miss

Kiara Advani is wearing a red bralette that is paired with red trousers. She opted to keep her hair open for the look and applied nude make up. Take a look at her Instagram post.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.