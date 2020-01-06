Kiara Advani's Sweet Greeting To A Pap Leaves People Smiling On The Internet

Kiara Advani, who just came back from her Safari vacation with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra was seen taking off to an undisclosed location yet again, a few hours back. Dressed in a white cardigan and black leggings, the actress was seen arriving at the airport looking absolutely dapper. And, while netizens praised her for the sartorial fashion choice, there were many who noticed her sweet greeting to the paparazzi as she walked by. "Hello Ji", said the Kabir Singh actress on being called upon. Take a look below-

Kiara Advani's sweet greeting:

Kiara Advani made headlines at the beginning of the year with her film, Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor. It was one of the highest grosser's of the year and minted a total of Rs 300 crores at the Box Office. However, the film gained mixed reactions from audiences and critics as many pegged it as 'toxic' in nature. Next, the actress will be seen playing the lead in Indoo Ki Jawaani alongside Aditya Seal. She will also be seen playing a role in Akshay Kumar's Laxxmi Bomb, which is one of the highest anticipated films of 2020.

Her latest stint was Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor. Based on the story on a sperm mix-up, from the looks of the trailer, the multi-cast starrer promises to be a joy ride. In a total of 10 days, the film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office and is continuing to create a rage at the box office.

On the personal front, Kiara Advani is currently making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. The two were also seen arriving at the Mumbai International Airport together after their rendezvous. This is the first time the two were spotted in the public and papped together.

