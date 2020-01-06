Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Share Similar Pictures On Instagram, Fans Left Wondering

Kiara Advani, who was rumored to be dating Marjaavan star Sidharth Malhotra a few months back, with a series of recent Instagram posts left fans and netizens wondering if something is brewing between the two. The duo posted snaps from what seemed like the same destination, and if this wasn't enough, the duo arrived at the Mumbai International Airport together sending the internet into a frenzy. Speaking about the pics posted by the actor, while Kiara can be seen striking a pose amidst Mother Nature, with a bunch of giraffes in the background, Sidharth embraced his inner child in the recent pictures, with the picturesque mountains at the backdrop. Reportedly, in a recent interview, the latter had refuted rumours of him and Kiara being 'in a relationship' together.

Kiara and Sidharth's similar snaps:

Netizens react:

As soon as the pictures went up on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram profile, fans started speculating if the two were together. "Are you and Sidharth Malhotra together", "You have a very attractive photographer", "Oh my god, you and Sidharth are together", were some of the comments that were flooded on the post. For those unaware, this is the first time the two have been spotted in the public together.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Aditya Seal in Indoo Ki Jawaan. Her last stint alongside Shahid Kapoor in the film, Kabir Singh was widely appreciated by audiences and critics. The film also collected over Rs 200 crores at the Box Office and was one of the highest grosser of the year.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was last seen in the film, Marjaavaan alongside Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh. The film however did quite averagely at the ticketing counters and minted a total of Rs 47 crores. He is yet to announce his future project.

