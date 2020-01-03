Kiara Advani Channels Her Inner Traveller In These Pictures From Her Safari Trip

Ever since Kiara Advani dipped her toes in Bollywood with 2014 hit Fugli, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses with her onscreen performances. Kiara, who rose to prominence post the success of Kabir Singh, has kept her followers hooked to her social media handles by constantly updating them about her personal and professional life. With the New Year celebrations toning down in Bollywood, it seems like Kiara Advani is still on a vacation mode. The actor recently shared some pictures from her solo trip. Here are the details.

Kiara shares pictures from her Safari trip

Of late, many Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been on trips to famous safari parks across the globe. The latest to join the club is actor Kiara Advani. Recently, Kiara Advani blessed her fans with a series of pictures from her Safari trip. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kiara Advani shared several pictures, in which the actor can be seen in a pale yellow jump-suit, channelling her inner traveller. Opting for a pair of pitch-black shades, Kiara was all smiles as she posed for a happy picture. Seems like Kiara Advani enjoyed her time with nature, as the actor also shared several images on her Instagram stories. In a picture shared on Kiara’s Instagram story, the actor can be seen relaxing in an oper-car jeep. Take a look at Kiara’s pictures from the trip:

What's next for Kiara Advani?

Kiara Advani has a slew of interesting releases lined up for the coming year. Kiara will be next seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani along with Aditya Seal. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan for the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. Expected to release in 2020, the film is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyya. Kiara Advani also has Shershaah in her kitty.

