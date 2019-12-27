Kiara Advani On Laxxmi Bomb Vs Radhe: Most Wanted BO Clash Of Eid 2020

With 2019 coming to an end, not only are people stepping into a new calendar year, but also into a new decade. However, the box-office clashes of 2020 have already started trending on media.

One of the most significant encounters is rumoured to be that of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxxmi Bomb and Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Here is what Kiara Advani had to say on the clash of her film with her mentor’s film:

Also read: Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Vs Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Face-off

“I wish both films well!” – Kiara Advani

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starring Laxxmi Bomb is set to lock horns with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai at the box-office. According to earlier reports, when Akshay Kumar told media outlets that numerous films release every year, and the number of screens is not sufficient. Thus, he said that a clash at the box-office is pretty imminent, and Akshay Kumar also said that it is not a clash.

Also read: Laxxmi Bomb's Raghava Lawrence Says Won't Attend Any Rajinikanth Event Without Permission

Recently, Kiara Advani, who happens to be Akshay Kumar’s co-star in Good Newzz and is reported to be starring in Laxxmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar, also talked about the box-office clash of the films. Kiara told entertainment portals that it is the decision of the producer and the makers, and she does not have any say in the process.

Kiara Advani also mentioned how, based on her experience, she is the junior-most person in the equation. She also told that Laxxmi Bomb’s final schedule is set for January, after which the team will be ready for a release soon. In conclusion to her statement, Kiara Advani said that she wishes both the films well.

Also read: Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb' Will Clash With Salman Khan's 'Radhe' On Eid 2020

Kiara Advani also went on record and said that Salman Khan is like a mentor for her. On being asked whether she will share the screen space with Salman Khan anytime soon, she mentioned how she is eagerly waiting for that moment. Kiara Advani also said how she is waiting for an opportunity and an excellent script for working with Salman Khan.

Kiara Advani ended by telling how she is currently not knowing or working on any such project involving Salman Khan, and that only the future can tell what comes next.

Also read: Akshay Kumar's Latest Avatar Is Like Nothing Netizens Have Ever Seen Before As 'Laxxmi Bomb' Returns Him To Spooky Territory

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.