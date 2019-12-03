Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb' Will Clash With Salman Khan's 'Radhe' On Eid 2020

Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb is set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe. Both of these big-budget films will Eid 2020. Read on to know more about this big box-office clash, that is set to happen on Eid 2020.

Laxxmi Bomb vs Radhe on Eid 2020

The Housefull actor is currently busy promoting his comedy film Good Newwz. This Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is set to release on December 27 this year. Apart from Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar recently announced that his film Laxxmi Bomb will be releasing on Eid 2020.

Fox Star Studios India made the release date announcement through their official Twitter handle. The tweet stated that Eid 2020 ko saare desh mein machega shor, jab fatega #Laxxmi Bomb aapke nazdeeki cinema gharon mein. (On Eid 2020 the whole of India will witness a loud bang since #Laxmmi Bomb will be releasing at theatres near you.) The studio also tagged Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in this post. The tweet accompanies a picture of Akshay Kumar in a red saree standing in front of an idol of an Indian Goddess. Check out the tweet here.

Kiara Advani will be once again sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in this film. Akshay and Kiara worked together for the first time in the film Good Newwz. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi was initially set to release on Diwali but now it will release on March 27. It will be interesting to see which movie turns out to be a hit on Eid 2020, whether it is Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb or Salman Khan’s Radhe.

