Kiara Advani To Ananya Panday; Bollywood Fashion Recap Of The Week

Fans are always in awe of Bollywood for their sense of fashion and quickly pick up on the styles that their favourite celebrities follow. The celebrities are often admired for their fashion sense and outfit choices. Take a look at a few actors like Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday who made Bollywood news for their outfits this week.

Kiara Advani to Tara Sutaria: Bollywood Fashion Recap of the week

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani recently took to her social media to share a post from one of her magazine shoots. The actor fashioned a full denim outfit for the shoot. With a jumpsuit styling, the top half of the outfit had a button-down closure. Flaunting her waves for this one, she topped the look with a wide waist belt.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani Share 'love' For 'Angrezi Medium'; Watch Videos

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria recently shared her look from a magazine photoshoot. The actor looked pretty as she sported a bikini in the picture. With white polka-dotted design over her brown bikini, Tara beautifully flaunted her wavy hair as she posed in a beach.

Ananya Panday

For her award function look, Ananya Panday donned a pretty black coloured dress. With a one-shoulder fit, the full-sleeved dress had a thigh-high slit on one side. With a sequin design all over, the actor looked stunning as she tied up her hair in a messy bun. She completed the look with a pair of metallic strappy heels.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani & Tara Sutaria Did Not Dance Together At Armaan's Wedding Due To THIS Actor?

Kriti Sanon

For one of her photoshoots, Kriti Sanon fashioned an emerald green coloured dress. The dress gave a two-piece outfit impression as it was only connected at the waistline. With ruffled sleeves and a ball gown fit, Kriti looked beautiful with tied up hair. She accessorised the look with a pair of longline silver earrings.

Taapsee Pannu

For her award function look, Taapse Pannu donned a black coloured gown. With a gown fit, the top part of the dress had a glittery mesh cover-up. With a messy bun, Taapse accessorised the look with a pair of black floral earrings and a heavy red ruby ring.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Reveals Her Plans For Summer 2020, And It Comes With A 'BeeGees' Twist

ALSO READ | 'Guilty' Ending Explained; Here's What The Ending Of The Kiara Advani Starrer Film Means

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.