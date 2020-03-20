'Guilty' Ending Explained; Here's What The Ending Of The Kiara Advani Starrer Film Means

Guilty is a Netflix Original movie starring Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. The movie has been written by Atika Chohan, Kanika Dhillon and Ruchi Narain. During the entire movie, the plot of the film circles in themes of bravery, doubt, acceptance and sexual assault that kept the viewers intrigued to find out the answers to questions which kept the plot accelerating.

By the end of the film, the filmmakers made sure that they send out a very strong message to the audience and throw light upon sexual assault and consensual relationship. If you are among the people who did not understand the ending of the movie, read on to decode the ending of it.

Read | 'Alia Bhatt Cried After Watching Guilty,' Reveals BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Guilty ending explained

In the last scene, it is Tanu Kumar got on stage and revealed to the college students present there, what had happened that night. She confessed that though she wanted to seduce VJ, she did not intend to do anything while his friends were in the room. She told everyone that she was assaulted by VJ and his friends witnessed the whole scene. Among the people present in the room, KP admitted to being an eye witness to the incident. This led to the peer group to shame VJ who tried to exit the stage but had to battle his way out from the middle of the crowd who was shaming him.

Read | What Did Kiara Advani Do After The ‘leaf Picture’ Went Up? 'Guilty' Actor Answers; Watch

After that Nanki opened up about how she too had kept quiet throughout her life after being assaulted at a young age. She explains how she was counselled into believing that getting assaulted by a man was her own fault and that the problem was with her. She further explained that this led to her indulging in self-doubts and believing that is a dreamer. This makes the viewers clear as to why did Nanki use to get anxious and suspicious of men who were around him as the movie was unfolding.

Nanki is seen splurting out the name of the molester but she stopped and started crying. In the last moments of the movie, another woman (Tanu) held her hand and comforted her. This gesture of the woman holding hands sends out a strong message where woman become each other’s strength and comfort each other. A statistics is displayed on the screen which reads:

"A year after #metoo broke in India, everyone who was called out is back at work... and at parties. Meanwhile, 95% of rapists in India are still NOT convicted. 97% of rapists are known to the victims. Of this, we are all equally... guilty."

Read | 'Guilty' Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Says "#MeToo Is Here To Stay"

Read | Kiara Advani Reveals Her Own College Confessions With The Cast Of 'Guilty'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.