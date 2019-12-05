The Debate
The Debate
Kiara Advani Looks Gorgeous And Radiant In Pink And These Pics Are Proof

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani has created a niche for herself in the industry. She is known for her lovely outfits. Here are 5 photographs of the actor looking beautiful in pink

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

Actor Kiara Advani has proved to be a popular fashionista among Bollywood celebrities, as the actor keeps her fashion foot forward each time she steps out of the house. Be it an event or a celebration party, Kiara Advani has upped her fashion game with her sartorial choices. Kiara Advani never fails to exude elegance and grace in all of her outfits. Here is taking a look at all the instances when Kiara looked playful in pink.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Kiara Advani slayed the outfit in a baby pink gown. The actress looked beautiful as she completed the look with black gloves and wavy hair.

Also read | Kiara Advani Talks About Her Prince Charming; Reveals Details About Her 'Dream Man'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Kiara Advani sported a pink sheer blouse which had a high ruffle neck and white denim skirt. The actor completed the look with a sleek hairdo, minimal makeup and pink heels.

Also read | Kiara Advani Leaves Fans Baffled By Pairing Rs 2 Lakh Valentino Bag With Rs 200 Chappals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Kiara Advani opted for palazzo pants and a bra-let top. She completed the look with a long pink shrug. The actor looked beautiful as she strikes a pose.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Kiara Advani slayed the outfit in a pink deep neck gown. The actor looked stunning as she paired the look with a pair of earrings, sleek hair and minimal makeup.

Also read | Kiara Advani Ups The Style Quotient At An Awards Function, See Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Kiara Advani wore a pink one-shoulder wrapped dress. The actor looked beautiful as she sported this outfit with minimal makeup.

Also read | Kiara Advani Shares Photos From Her Latest Shoot On Instagram

 

 

