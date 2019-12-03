Kiara Advani Leaves Fans Baffled By Pairing Rs 2 Lakh Valentino Bag With Rs 200 Chappals

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the film Fugly. She has always managed to grab eyeballs with her stunning fashion choices. Be it her gym looks or airport look, from casual to classy Kiara Advani has mastered the art and knows exactly how to nail it. Kiara Advani rose to fame recently after her performance in the movies like MS Doni: The Untold Story and Kabir Singh. However, her fashion game has always been strong from the beginning of her career.

Kiara Advani was recently snapped at Bandra outside her gym and her perplexed look has confused her fans and followers. She was seen wearing black Nike leggings and sports bra. Kiara Advani tied a jacket around her waist and also wore an additional denim jacket. However, there was something strange with her outfit that left her fans and followers puzzled.

Kiara Advani teamed her gym look with an exclusive Valentino Tote bag. The cost of the bag is approximately around 2 lakhs. Fans were surprised by the fact that Kiara takes such an expensive bag to her gym. However, what made her fans and followers baffled is her footwear. Kiara Advani teamed her gym look with Kolhapuri chappals. Fans and followers of Kiara are wondering how she paired her Valentino bag which is worth Rs 2 lakhs with a basic 200 rupees kolhapuri chappal?

What is next in store for Kiara Advani?

Kiara Advani will be next seen in the romantic-comedy film Good Newwz. The movie will also star Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Good Newwz is helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar. The plot of the movie is based on two couples with the same surnames pursue in-vitro fertilization and are waiting for their babies to be born. Trouble arrives when they find out that the sperm of each couple have been mixed with each other. Good Newwz is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019. Other than this, she will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, Laxxmi Bomb and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

