Kiara Advani Wishes Eid Mubarak With Unseen Photo From Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani recently wished her followers Eid Mubarak with a throwback image from her wedding festivities earlier this year. The black-and-white portrait is from Kiara's mehendi ceremony. The picture added itself to the collection of unseen glimpses from her wedding to husband Sidharth Malhotra on February 7, that have been doing the rounds of the internet.

Kiara's wishes Eid Mubarak

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to share a post to wish all her fans and followers on the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2023. The post comprised of two images, one of which was the unseen throwback picture of the Lust Stories actress from her wedding to husband Sidharth Malhotra. The unseen picture was a close up of the actress dressed in her bejeweled Manish Malhotra lehenga from her mehendi ceremony, wistfully looking away.

The second image is an animated version of a star-lit night sky with the much-awaited crescent moon, against silhouettes of dome-topped buildings. Her simple caption read, "Eid Mubarak", followed by a crescent moon emoji and a white heart. Soon after Kiara shared her photo and Eid wish for the fans, her comments section was flooded with loving messages.

The actress tied the knot with husband Sidharth Malhotra surrounded by family and friends earlier this year in February. The couple shared pictures from their wedding festivities with their fans and followers, letting them in on the pribvate celebrations. The couple also hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai soon after, which was attended by the film fraternity at large.

Kiara Advani's upcoming films

On the work front, Kiara Advani has been shooting of her musical opposite Kartik Aaryan, titled Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans. It will release in June, later this year. The duo filmed for it in Kashmir sometime back. She is also busy with the shoot of Game Changer, opposite Ram Charam. The pan-India film is directd by Shankar and is set for Pongal 2024 release.



