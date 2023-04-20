Kiara Advani Helps Pap Pick Up Lens, Her Gesture Wins Hearts

Kiara Advani was all smiles as she returned from the shoot of her upcoming movie Satyaprem ki Katha. The actress arrived in Mumbai early Thursday (April 20) morning and greeted the paparazzi with a ‘good morning’. However, the actress's polite attitude and kind gestures for the paparazzi are winning the Internet.

Kiara Advani sported a no-makeup look as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress was seen in a blue tank top with navy blue velvet flared pants. She carried a handbag with her and left her tresses open to complete her airport look.

While the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actress obliged the paparazzi with pictures and greeted them well, she noticed one of the members from the media drops an item on the floor. She first enquired about who dropped the item and then went on to pick it up and hand it over to its owner. This gesture of the actress has swayed her fans.

Kiara Advani video wins fans’ hearts

Fans and followers of the actress rushed to the comment section of the paparazzi post to show their appreciation for Kiara. One of the users commented, “Kind. Humble. Down to earth.”. Another user wrote. “yaar ye kitni awesome hai 😍” and “So humble”. Fans also wrote comments like, “Simple and beautiful ” and “Kind Humble Beautiful Amazing Kiara cutie As Always..”

Kiara Advani movie

Kiara Advani is currently shooting for her movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film is directed by Sameer Vidhwans and is scheduled to release in June. Kiara will also star in the Telugu film Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. She was last seen in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.