Kiara Advani's 5 Stunning Looks To Recreate This Summer Season

Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani has a unique sense of styling her outfits. From sarees to summer dresses, Kiara Advani knows how to slay in all. With the summer season kicking in, here are 5 summer looks to steal from Kiara Advani's wardrobe.

Leaving her expensive handbag aside, this summer look of Kiara Advani is quite inspirational. In a white spaghetti top and casual joggers, Kiara Advani looked stylish in those cool funky glasses.

This throwback picture of Kiara Advani in a cute little dress can be another summer look to take inspiration from. We loved how Kiara Advani went for a minimal makeup look and half braided her hair to complete her.

The bright colours are perfect for summer. Kiara Advani looked ravishing in this neon crop top and high waist pants. She wore similar matching loop earrings and focused on detailing her eyes with makeup. She let her messy hair down which made her look complete.

Another look you can steal from Kiara Advani's wardrobe is this look of hers in a co-ord set. Co-ord sets are perfect for summers because they're comfortable and also make you look stylish. Kiara Advani wore this golden co-ord set and accessorised it with gold loop earrings and rings.

When it comes to picking up casual outfits, nobody can slay better than Kiara Advani. W loved how she chose to pair up her ripped denim jeans with a crop top and a denim jacket. The heels and the minimal makeup look is perfect t copy for another summer look.

