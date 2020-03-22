Kiara Advani & Other Bollywood Actors Who Worked In Remakes Of South Indian Films

Bollywood has never failed to impress the audience with the kind of films it churns out. While the Hindi film industry has received its fair share of flak for being too inspired by Hollywood, there have been quite a few Hindi movies that have been official remakes of South movies.

Many actors like Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, among others, have been a part of these films. Here is a list of actors who have worked in South remakes and have been appreciated for their performance.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Looks Beautiful With No Makeup On, Check Pictures

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s super hit film Kabir Singh was a remake of Arjun Reddy which is a Telugu film directed by Sandeep Vanga. The original film featured Vijay Deverekonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. The movie was massively loved by Tollywood fans too.

Later, director Sandeep Vanga remade his hit film in Hindi with actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The Hindi remake was also a box office hit, raking in huge numbers.

Ajay Devgn

Translating to ‘lion’, Singham is one for action lovers. Just like his Tamil counterpart Suriya, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn essayed the role of an honest police inspector in the remake. The film was later followed by Singham Returns and Simmba.

It's fourth installment, Sooryavanshi, is also set to release this year. Sooryavanshi was slated to release in March but has now been postponed owing to the current coronovirus situation.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan To Kiara Advani; Bollywood's Leading Ladies Up The Style Quotient This Week

Rani Mukerji

The 1997 Kannada film Nagamandala brought an old folk tale to life on the silver screen. A few years later, the film was remade into a Bollywood fantasy film Paheli set in Rajasthan. The remake of the film featured Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. The not-so-basic love story opened at the ninth Zimbabwe International Film Festival and also earned a National Film Award.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh': Here Are Reasons To Watch This Romantic Drama Film

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' Trivia:Did You Know Someone Else Was Considered For Her Role?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.